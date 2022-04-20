The Grizzled Young Veterans came over to NXT in early 2020, having had a successful run in NXT UK. The pandemic threw a wrench in everyone’s plans and they were stopped up before ever being allowed to get going with whatever momentum they had.

They eventually came over and spent over a year in the tag team division, doing a little bit but never really doing a lot. That’s been the case of late too, and something of a focus for them.

That came to a head on NXT 2.0 this week, where they tried to insert themselves in the tag team title picture, and instead were beaten by Legado del Fantasma. The loss seems to have marked the end of their time in NXT, or at least that’s how they made it sound in this interview:

After another frustrating loss, Drake & Gibson walk off saying the NXT Universe will no longer see Drake & Gibson. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/jQsp8GMwWN — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 20, 2022

Gibson straight out says he’s going home while Drake says we “won’t be seeing Drake and Gibson around here anymore.’ The latter statement is at least somewhat ambiguous and leaves room for a name change, or a split, or some other repackaging of some sort.

It seems more likely, though, that we can take them at their word, considering everything that has been happening to NXT 2.0 of late and what it has become.

We’ll just have to stay tuned.

