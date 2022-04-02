WrestleMania 38 results: Cody Rhodes returns, beats Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins spent weeks doing anything he could to get on the card at tonight’s (Sat., April 2, 2022) WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view (PPV) from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Each time, he failed to secure a spot. This went on until Vince McMahon called him into a meeting and told him he just needed to ask for a match — fancy that?

So the boss gave him one, against an opponent he would hand pick, and all of us would have to wait until Rollins was standing in the ring to find out his opponent.

The mystery man?

None other than Cody Rhodes himself, proving the rumors and reports true all along. He’s back in WWE, and came in using the full presentation he had in AEW, making for a fascinating break from what we’ve become accustomed to with Vince McMahon’s company. This felt like a big deal.

The match that ensued was a fun back-and-forth that featured some good banter — at one point, Rollins could be heard yelling “welcome back to the big leagues, bitch” at Rhodes — and some really fun spots. They made sure to put on one hell of a show where it felt uncertain who would emerge victorious.

The near falls at the end of the match were something special.

They had the fans hook, line, and sinker for the actual finish, which saw Cody follow up a Cross Rhodes with another and then tease one more before paying homage to his father, Dusty, with punches followed by the Bionic Elbow.

Then he hit one more Cross Rhodes for the pinfall and the victory in his return to WWE.

