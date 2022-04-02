WrestleMania 38 results: Logan Paul wins in his WWE debut

Celebrity content creator Logan Paul dipped his toes in pro wrestling with WWE last year at WrestleMania 37, where he took a Stunner from Kevin Owens and generally endeared himself to the fan base for it. He wasn’t obnoxious like he could have been and has been in his life as a content machine.

This year, he came back to dip his toes in even deeper, teaming up with The Miz to actually wrestle a tag team match against Rey & Dominik Mysterio at tonight’s (Sat., April 2, 2022) WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view (PPV) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Paul, letting us know what he’s all about, came out with a Pokémon card on a chain around his neck. We were told it’s a 1-of-1, the most expensive card in the world.

Yep.

Not unlike Bad Bunny before him, it turns out Paul is actually decent at this whole wrestling thing. He executed the moves they asked him to and wasn’t dangerous, and he actually sold well for a first timer.

When hit hit the Three Amigos on Rey Mysterio, and then mocked him even further by going to the stop rope and doing the shoulder roll before hitting the frog splash, he got a TON of heat from the crowd.

It wasn’t long after, though, that both Mysterios hit a frog splash of their own. Thankfully, The Miz was there to rush in and make the save, hitting a Skull Crushing Finale on The Miz to score the win.

That was a lot of fun for being the celebrity match!

After, while celebrating, The Miz turned on Paul and hit him with a Skull Crushing Finale to a huge pop. I don’t know if that’s going to lead to a singles match between the two but I’m absolutely here for it.

