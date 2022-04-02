WrestleMania 38 results: Charlotte Flair wins dirty over Ronda Rousey

As WrestleMania Saturday entered its fourth hour at Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium on April 2, one of the matches that was talked about as a main event began.

Unlike the earlier Women’s title match, SmackDown Women’s champion Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey’s entrances were relatively understated. The challenger had Flair scouted in the early going, but the Queen took control in a match that wasn’t crisp, but did feel like a fight with some stiff shots.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet delivered some quick bursts of martial arts-based offense.

The slugfest went on for several minutes, and included numerous near falls. One saw Flair escape defeat by getting her foot on the ropes after Piper’s Pit. Then Ronda booted Charlotte off her during an attempted Figure Eight, and sent her crashing into referee Charles Robinson.

Rousey got the champ to tap to an armbar at that point, but no one was there to record the win. Once she roused Lil Naitch (hmmm?), Rowdy turned right into a Charlotte boot. 1-2-3, never bet against the Queen.

Get complete WrestleMania Saturday results and coverage of the entire night two card right here.