WrestleMania 38 results: Bianca Belair beats Becky Lynch for the belt

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair’s Raw Women’s title match didn’t get the main event spot on the Sat., April 2 WrestleMania 38 card. They entered like main eventers anyway.

The champ got a full Marvel movie intro, and somehow made her new haircut look even cooler than it did when she debuted it.

Belair one-upped her by bringing out the entire Texas Southern marching band. The EST is always repping The Culture.

In the ring, Bianca tried to take the high road, but Big Time Becks wouldn’t shake her hand. She used it to try to end this match just like their controversial SummerSlam affair, but this time Belair wasn’t staying down for three after the Man-handle Slam.

The champ was unable to end the match early, but she managed to keep the challenger on the defensive for the most part. Belair springboarded into a suplex on the floor to really get in the driver’s seat for the first time. Lynch survived the flurry, including kicking out of a 450 splash from the middle rope after being dropped ribs first on the top turnbuckle.

Lynch’s comeback included a painful looking spot, when a senton attempt ended with Becky booting Bianca squarely in her eye. It got worse for The EST before it got better, taking a Man-handle Slam on the ring steps.

Belair breaking the count after that, then kicking out of cover caused Becky’s insecurities and frustration. Her meltdown left her prone for a KOD, and with that Belair and Lynch’s storyline that started at SummerSlam was complete.

Main event or not, this was fantastic.

