WrestleMania 38 results: The Bloodline retains to start the weekend

WrestleMania 38 will close with The Bloodline, and it started with The Bloodline.

WrestleMania Saturday kicked off with the SmackDown Tag Team championship match on April 2. But before titleholders Jimmy & Jey Uso got in the ring, we got a STUPENDOUS entrance for the challengers, Rick BOOGS and Shinsuke Nakamur-AHHHHHH!

Nak started hot, but it wasn’t long before he was in trouble. The Texas crowd was behind him, though, and even more fired up when BOOGS got in the match. The guitar-slinging powerhouse showed off his strength with a suplex squat, but when they went for a spot where he’d have both Usos in a carry on his shoulder, his knee buckled. It’s too early to tell, but fans in the arena reported he was helped to the back, so this very well could be legit.

It turned into a handicap match from there, and while Shin managed to kick out of a splash, he couldn’t do the same after a 1D.

One win for Roman Reigns’ crew in the books. We’ll keep you posted on BOOGS.

