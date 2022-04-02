Triple H made a special appearance at NXT Stand & Deliver

There is perhaps no other wrestler who has meant more to the NXT brand over the past seven years than Tommaso Ciampa, which meant his match at Stand & Deliver today (Sat., April 2, 2022) at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas was especially noteworthy. It would act as his swan song, his final stand, likely the last time we see him wrestle for NXT for some time, and maybe ever.

He did the job on the way out for Tony D’Angelo.

After, he was given time to say his goodbyes to the crowd and it was there he was joined by Triple H, who is undoubtedly the most important man in the history of NXT, for it was H who was running the show while Ciampa was making his mark. The two put together a legendary run fans will never forget.

So it’s only fitting they shared a touching moment together on the stage in front of everyone.

Considering everything Triple H has been through in recent times, what with his health issues and changing of his workload, not to mention what NXT has become, this must have been a truly special, deeply personal moment for these two.

Anyway, here are all the highlights from NXT Stand & Deliver: