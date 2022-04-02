Watch WrestleMania 38 opening video with Mark Wahlberg

WWE generally goes all out when it comes to WrestleMania, and that includes the opening video.

Sometimes these are tied to the show location, such as last year’s pirate-themed one for WrestleMania 37 in Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, which they actually used two years in a row when the pandemic forced 2020’s WrestleMania 36 from the home field of the NFL’s Buccaneers to an empty WWE Performance Center.

Other years, they’re simply focused on the pageantry and legacy of the event itself. This year’s open goes that route, but they may have used some of that money they saved by recycling the Florida videos to get Hollywood superstar Mark Wahlberg to not only narrate the package, but appear in it.

The Uncharted star doesn’t have any ties to Texas, where WrestleMania 38 is taking place. Maybe Marky Mark would have been a better fit for next April in Los Angeles? Oh well, he sounds and looks good talking about fighting to claim greatness.

Check it out above, and get fired up for the Showcase of the Immortals before the show even starts.