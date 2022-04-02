NXT Stand & Deliver results: MSK become two-time tag champs

NXT Tag champs Imperium had their work cut out for them at Stand & Deliver on Saturday (April 2) afternoon. If Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel were to retain, they’d have to survive a Triple Threat with the team they beat for the belts — MSK — and the Dusty Classic winners — Diamond Mine’s Creed brothers.

They couldn’t do it.

They took their opponents best shots, like Brutus & Julius Creed’s power and precision, and Wes Lee & Nash Carter’s high-flying feats. We even saw remixes, like Brutus going aerial!

The champs wouldn’t let Carter take the pin after that, and Imperium left the Creeds laying on the outside. That left them open for MSK’s tandem offense, and after an impressive Frankensteiner/powerbomb combo, the friends were set to party in Big D as two-time champs.

