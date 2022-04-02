When Kay Lee Ray and Io Shirai won this year’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament they decided to forgo challenging for the women’s tag team titles and instead asked to be inserted in the Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade NXT women’s championship match at today’s (Sat., April 2, 2022) NXT Stand & Deliver event at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Their wish was granted.

NXT 2.0 being what it is, it raised some interesting questions regarding how this would play out. Would Jade, the future, get her big win here? Would they go back to the reliable Io Shirai? Would Rose’s run of dominance continue? Would the streak of every title on this show changing hands before this match continue?

As it turns out, everyone got equal play in the match, with various points where they all got some shine. And, no, the title did not change hands, breaking the streak of title changes on this show.

Rose found herself in trouble at various points but the fact that it was a 4-Way meant every time there was a chance she would lose, someone else would run in to break up the pin to ensure they didn’t lose. In the end, she was the last woman standing after Ray was taken out by being pushed off the top rope and hitting the apron and Jade was downed by a moonsault. That left Shirai up to eat a running knee, and the pinfall.

The women’s tag team titles may no longer be Toxic but the women’s singles title remains with The Attraction.

