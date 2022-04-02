NXT has put a bow around its Stand & Deliver live event from American Airlines Center in Dallas. They wrapped up the show tonight (Sat., April 2, 2022) with Dolph Ziggler pulling out several dirty tricks to beat Bron Breakker and remain NXT champion.

Was that the best match on the card?

The day began with Wendy Choo helping Raquel González & Dakota Kai win the Women’s Tag championship from Toxic Attraction on the pre-show. It was the first of several title changes, including Cameron Grimes capturing the North American belt in a brutal ladder match, and MSK surviving a Triple Threat battle with Imperium & The Creeds. Mandy Rose joined her old romantic nemesis Dolph Ziggler in keeping gold, while Tony D’Angelo and Gunther were victorious in Stand & Deliver’s two non-title bouts.

For complete results and the live blog from the show click here, but in the meantime, vote in our poll below on what you felt deserves “Match of the Night” honors. Be sure to discuss your choice in the comments section as well!