After kicking things off on the pre-show with a women’s tag team title change, NXT got right into the action on the Stand & Deliver main card today (Sat., April 2, 2022) at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. They opened the event on Peacock with the North American championship ladder match featuring Carmelo Hayes, Solo Sikoa, Santos Escobar, Grayson Waller, and Cameron Grimes.

And what a match it was.

First, a shout to Santos Escobar for this suicide dive:

They did a lot of work with the ladders themselves that didn’t involve actually climbing them. There were almost a surprising number of moves designed to use the ladder to deliver a more impactful low blow.

Hey, whatever it takes, right?

The first big bump off the ladder:

Escobar was on the receiving end of that one but delivered the next one, doing a sunset flip from the very top of the ladder and sending Solo Sikoa crashing into a ladder set up in the corner. That got a “this is awesome” chant.

It looked gnarly!

Late in the match, we got Waller going up for an elbow drop off a ladder on the outside and trying to go viral by going through both Grimes and Hayes. They moved, and he was left miserable, screaming in pain on the floor.

Back in the ring, Hayes and Escobar went at it but right when it looked like Hayes may retain, Grimes ran in and stole the advantage, ultimately proving to be enough to climb that ladder — all the way up to the moon — and take the title for himself.

Cameron Grimes has done it.

Your new North American champion.

