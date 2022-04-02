Toxic Attraction defending their tag team titles against the recently reunited team of Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai came together at the very last minute, so I suppose it only makes sense it took place on the pre-show of today’s (Sat., April 2, 2022) NXT Stand & Deliver event at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

It’s just unfortunate they had to do it in front of a building that was still filling up for the main show and sported quite a few empty seats.

The match was moving along fine, with Kai digging deep after taking a beating to kick out of Toxic Shock. That’s when Wendy Choo showed up on the outside, with a pillow attack on Gigi Dolin followed up by a soda thrown in her face. That allowed Gonzalez to take her out of the picture.

Back in the ring, Kai tagged her in to finish the job on Jacy Jayne to score the pinfall and give us new women’s tag team champions.

What a start, huh?

