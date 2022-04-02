WWE Hall of Fame 2022 highlights: A standing ovation for Undertaker

WWE held this year’s Hall of Fame ceremony live immediately following Friday Night SmackDown from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, and it was an evening to remember. In years past the promotion has uploaded quite a few videos featuring highlights of the night and backstage interviews but this year we’re only getting five highlights from the show:

The Steiner Brothers bark their way into the Hall of Fame

All hail Class of 2022 Hall of Famer Queen Sharmell

Shad Gaspard was more than a warrior, he was a sheepdog

Jessie White honors Vader as a father and an entertainer

The Undertaker receives an incredible ovation from WWE Universe

That standing ovation The Undertaker received, which sustained for what felt like a long time, was a genuinely powerful moment. The notoriously private wrestler struggled to keep his emotions in check while fans let loose with cheers, claps, and chants in appreciation of his legendary career. It was a one hell of a moment.

