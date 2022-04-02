Finn Balor had a bad night at WrestleMania SmackDown

Finn Balor won the United States championship for the very first time back on Feb. 28. One would think a title win would indicate good things in the future for a wrestler. That hasn’t exactly been the case for Balor.

That was doubly true on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, dubbed “WrestleMania SmackDown” by WWE. Balor was one of the bigger names in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and he was last eliminated by the winner, Madcap Moss. Later in the evening, he showed up in support of Pat McAfee to put the boots to Austin Theory. That resulted in a six-man tag match with Balor aligning with Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick BOOGS against Theory & The Usos and, once again, Balor was defeated, as he was pinned by Theory.

The U.S. title wasn’t exactly the most valuable and respected championship in WWE on Priest but it’s hardly worth mentioning now. Balor loses twice on the SmackDown before WrestleMania and isn’t even booked for either of two nights of a WrestleMania card?

Tough scenes for the ultra talented star.

Anyway, here are all the videos from WrestleMania SmackDown this week: