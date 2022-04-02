It’s my favorite time of year! The WWE Hall of Fame is about praising and honoring superstars that have shaped this industry....but really it’s about FASHION! Or at least it should be, but this year we had to troll social media for crumbs because WWE didn’t do a formal red carpet. I’m filing a complaint. The red carpet is essential to my WrestleMania weekend! But don’t worry. I got your back. I will not be foiled finding fashion faux paus!

Best

Green was THE color of the night and Sasha Banks didn’t disappoint. The only disappointing thing is how few photos of this dress we got!

Worst

The color is doing nothing for her and the train was too long. If you can’t walk to the ring without looking like a fool than it’s not a good dress. Also, maybe less robot smiling when you’re giving out an award to a man who tragically died. Read the room.

Best

Queen Sharmell said “I am a type A beauty queen who has been practicing my speech for weeks.” Her speech was fantastic and this dress is EVERYTHING. A dress truly fit for a Queen.

Worst

Ain’t no way that @AJStylesOrg rolled up to the #WWEHOF rocking almost the same suit as Malibu Al?! pic.twitter.com/x3QOTEGiIV — kelsey (@itsmekelsey_x) April 2, 2022

I think the tweet says it all.

Best

He just looks so happy and comfy. The caramel suit should clash with his tan, but it’s working? I also love how it matched his wife’s gold dress. We love a couple’s outfit.

Worst

I cannot truly speak to how much of a pleasure it is to work with the ultra talented @mariamenounos . Thanks Maria for being my tag team partner for another year! #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/70ekW1HH0x — Byron Saxton (@ByronSaxton) April 2, 2022

Byron gets points for trying something. They are negative points.

Best

EST for a reason.

Worst

It’s all bad. The girls are in too much lamé, Finn is wearing the same suit he graduated high school in and Andrade said “ I don’t go here. I don’t even care.”

Best

The suit was both classy and spooky. Perfect for The Deadman.

Worst

What’s that quote about taking off an accessory before you leave the house? Yeah. It applies here.

Best

No notes. Incredible fit especially considering the heartbreaking reason he was at the HOF. Did you cry when he did the Cryme Tyme handshake with Aryeh? Because I DID.

Worst

Sheamus looks great, but he needs to take Ridge Holland and BUTCH’s Netflix subscription away. No more Peaky Blinders for you boys.

???

Sonya DeVille is crazy hot. This outfit is just crazy. I genuinely can’t tell if it’s working or if it’s just working because she’s really pretty. I’m very confused. What I do know that if I wasn’t already out of the closet, I would be having a full on bisexual panic right now.

I feel like Batman

Bron Breakker came out and I felt extremely maternal for some reason. I just wanted to pinch his cheeks and tell him how proud I was of him?? He’s just wearing a regular suit! I want to adopt him and protect him. What is wrong with me??

I mean, it’s fine

Look. I expect a lot a lot from The Bellas. Do they look great? Obviously. But these dresses are safe and boring. Brie’s is a little better than Nikki’s - we love a plunging neckline - but it’s still just meh.

Outfit(s) of the Night

I’m obsessed with this look. I love how they coordinated like true besties, but also how they did it in a way that didn’t sacrifice their own unique styles. Trish looks like a classic beauty while Lita looks like she could kick your ass without smudging her lip stick. Oh, wait a minute did you know that Trish’s outfit is actually pants?! She’s ready to kick your ass too! And the emerald green? The best color choice for two women who are wrestling royalty. Perfection. No notes.

The 2000’s called...

Why? Why are we bringing back 2000s fashion?? It is historically the WORST decade for fashion in...I’m gonna say all of human history. She wants to be giving mermaid vibes, but all she’s giving is I was running late and didn’t have time to dry my hair. It’s a no from me.

Best Honorable Mentions

Montez Ford in his blue suit.

Maryse looking classy draped (and I do mean draped) all in black.

Nikki ASH proving superheroes clean up nicely.

Kayla Braxton shining in blue sequins.

Worst Honorable Mentions

Dana Brooke’s dress looked both cheap and expensive. The boob tie is what sealed it as a no from me.

Kane literally looked like he just rolled up from a cabinet meeting.

Nattie does love a catsuit and normally it works but the catsuit with fur cuffs was the wrong choice.

The McMahon family. They didn’t even try. Billionaires really do live different.

Remember fashion is subjective, my opinions may not be yours! This post is meant to be fun and silly. Be nice in the comments. Unless you’re dragging Maria’s outfit, then you can go off as you please.