Talking WrestleMania, books, and Snickers with Bianca Belair!

It’s WrestleMania season, which means all our favorites are out making the press round and spreading the good word of wrestling. I was lucky enough to be able to chat with one of my all time favorites, Bianca Belair, courtesy of WrestleMania sponsor Snickers.

Look, did I fan girl a lot? Yeah. I totally did. But if anyone deserves it, it’s the EST. We talked about her upcoming match with Becky Lynch (including her inability to give a bad hair cut) and her plans for after she wins the Raw women’s championship.

Of course, it’s me, so we also talked about her process for designing her gear and the books she’s reading. (I already requested Black Girls Must Be Magic by Jayne Allen from the library. Any one down for a Bianca Belair book club? We love a well read wrestler!)

You can listen to the full interview on our podcast or watch it on our YouTube channel to see our smiling faces below.

Thanks again to Snickers and to the EST herself!

For the seventh consecutive year, SNICKERS will return to WWE’s WrestleMania, this year joining forces with WWE 2K22 as presenting partners. SNICKERS and the WWE once again created some hilarious videos featuring some of Bianca’s fellow WWE Superstars, Otis and Chad Gable, Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss and Sheamus, which will bring more fun and smiles to WWE fans ahead of WrestleMania. The videos show each of the superstars either feeling ‘confused’, ‘oblivious’ or ‘unfiltered’ providing a satisfying SNICKERS as a solution in each situation. Fans can check out the videos on the WWE YouTube page as well as on TV screens during WrestleMania.