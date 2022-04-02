WWE NXT Stand & Deliver goes live on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network elsewhere today (Sat., April 2, 2022) at 1 pm ET from American Airlines Center in Dallas. But the promotion is also offering a free live stream of its pre-show starting an hour beforehand, and you can watch it right here!

You’ll get all the usual highlight packages to get you up to speed on all the feuds and angles heading into Stand & Deliver. A panel of experts will break down how we got here and analyze tonight’s match-ups before the special event goes live.

The NXT Women’s Tag championship will be featured on the pre-show, with Toxic Attraction’s Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin defending against Raquel González & Dakota Kai.

The pre-show starts at noon ET, so remember to come back and join us here for the live stream you see above!

We’ve got a preview of the entire card here, and staff predictions for each match here. And of course, complete results and live match coverage of the entire Stand & Deliver event can be found by clicking here.