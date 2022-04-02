WrestleMania 38 goes live on pay-per-view (PPV) and the Peacock streaming service tonight (Sat., April 2, 2022) at 8 pm ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, but the promotion is also offering a free live stream of its Kickoff show starting at 6:00 pm ET.

There are currently no matches announced for the Kickoff but considering the fact that it’s a two hour show, one would assume WWE puts something here. Whether that’s moving down something set for the main show or booking an extra match remains to be seen.

There will be previews of all the matches on the PPV portion, analysis, breaking news, and more. The pre-show panel of analysts will break down all the action before the PPV goes live.

The show starts at 6:00 pm ET, so remember to come back and join us here for the live stream you see above!

