Acknowledge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

With WWE heading back to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for WrestleMania 38 this year, the promotion needed a big time main event match to help sell the building out. They didn’t quite accomplish that, but they are promoting the headlining attraction of night two, Sun., April 3, 2022, as “The biggest match of all time.”

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a title unification match.

How did we get here?

Well, initially this was all about Paul Heyman and who he was aligning himself with. They got a lot of mileage out of that before answering the question once and for all back at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view when Reigns used his help to cost Lesnar the WWE championship.

Naturally, Lesnar responded by entering the Royal Rumble match later in the evening and winning it from the number 30 spot. He spent just under three minutes in the match, earning himself a championship showdown against Reigns at WrestleMania.

But that alone wouldn’t make it “the biggest match of all time.”

We would later learn that Bobby Lashley was legitimately injured and WWE decided to get the title off him at Elimination Chamber. Lashley was taken out in an injury angle during the match before Lesnar got in and eliminated literally everyone else to become WWE champion once more. Not long after, it was confirmed the match with Reigns at WrestleMania would be a WINNER TAKES ALL title unification.

They’ve gone back and forth treading water since then, with Lesnar vowing he’s out for blood after Reigns made him bleed at a Madison Square Garden house show. They tried to turn it personal but the reality is these two have been going at it for years, each taking a win or two over the other. Reigns has sold this like the culmination of their years long feud, and considering the stakes it just may be that.

Either way, it’s the final match at WrestleMania 38.

Ready?