Ronda Rousey is back to be coronated once more

After becoming one of the first women in history to main event a WrestleMania in April 2019, losing her title in controversial fashion to Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey disappeared. She said she was leaving WWE to have a child with her husband, starting a new life that may or may not include a return to professional wrestling. As it turns out, she was always coming back, and actually managed to do so just four months after giving birth.

It just took a few years to get there.

Her return came in January at Royal Rumble, where she was a surprise entrant at number 28 and would go on to win after scoring four eliminations, the last of which was none other than SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. So while the big money match may have been with Lynch, WWE opted to go another direction, apparently thinking the Lynch match will be there for another WrestleMania down the line.

There’s just one problem here — there’s no story to speak of.

Consider:

The long and short of it is that Rousey has added another submission to her repertoire, the Ankle Lock, which she was taught by the great Kurt Angle. Flair, meanwhile, has shown a propensity for extreme violence in the form of just straight up being willing to put Rousey through a damn table as necessary. The idea, I guess, is that while Rousey is more technically proficient, Flair is willing to play dirty enough to win.

That’s all well and good but it still feels very much like this is simply going to be another coronation for Rousey.

We’ll find out soon enough.