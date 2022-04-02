WWE NXT Stand & Deliver results, live streaming match coverage

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver is all set to pop off today (Sat., April 2, 2022) at 1pm ET, live on Peacock and WWE Network!

CagesideSeats.com will provide LIVE blow-by-blow, match-by-match coverage of NXT Stand & Deliver below, beginning with the first match of the evening and right on through to the main event.

Today marks the first time NXT’s been outside of Florida during the 2.0 era. It comes our way from American Airlines Center in Dallas, and features all the brand’s champion in action. While you’re waiting for the show to begin, dig into our predictions - as well as a preview of the entire card!

Today marks the first time NXT's been outside of Florida during the 2.0 era. It comes our way from American Airlines Center in Dallas, and features all the brand's champion in action.

WWE NXT STAND & DELIVER QUICK RESULTS

Bron Breakker vs. Dolph Ziggler

Mandy Rose vs. Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray vs. Cora Jade

Carmelo Hayes vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Grayson Waller vs. Santos Escobar vs. Cameron Grimes

Imperium vs. The Creeds vs. MSK

Gunther vs. LA Knight

Tony D’Angelo vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Toxic Attraction vs. Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai

WWE NXT STAND & DELIVER LIVE BLOG & MATCH COVERAGE

Time and time again, what you said ain’t what you mean. Even if all my bones are broken, I will drag myself back from the edge to liveblog this here pro wrestling show for you, folks.

The pre-show opens with McKenzie Mitchell introducing her pre-show panel, tonight consisting of Beth Phoenix and Sam Roberts, and they proceed to break the show down for us.