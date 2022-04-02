WWE NXT Stand & Deliver results, live streaming match coverage

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver is all set to pop off today (Sat., April 2, 2022) at 1pm ET, live on Peacock and WWE Network!
CagesideSeats.com will provide LIVE blow-by-blow, match-by-match coverage of NXT Stand & Deliver below, beginning with the first match of the evening and right on through to the main event.
Today marks the first time NXT’s been outside of Florida during the 2.0 era. It comes our way from American Airlines Center in Dallas, and features all the brand’s champion in action. While you’re waiting for the show to begin, dig into our predictions - as well as a preview of the entire card!
Kick your off your shoes, relax, and enjoy all the action with the best damn pro wrestling community on the interwebs. And remember to keep refreshing!
WWE NXT STAND & DELIVER QUICK RESULTS
Bron Breakker vs. Dolph Ziggler
Mandy Rose vs. Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray vs. Cora Jade
Carmelo Hayes vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Grayson Waller vs. Santos Escobar vs. Cameron Grimes
Imperium vs. The Creeds vs. MSK
Gunther vs. LA Knight
Tony D’Angelo vs. Tommaso Ciampa
Toxic Attraction vs. Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai
WWE NXT STAND & DELIVER LIVE BLOG & MATCH COVERAGE
Time and time again, what you said ain’t what you mean. Even if all my bones are broken, I will drag myself back from the edge to liveblog this here pro wrestling show for you, folks.
The pre-show opens with McKenzie Mitchell introducing her pre-show panel, tonight consisting of Beth Phoenix and Sam Roberts, and they proceed to break the show down for us.
Loading comments...