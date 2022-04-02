 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

WrestleMania 38 start time, match card

By Geno Mrosko
/ new
WWE.com

WWE will return to pay-per-view (PPV) and Peacock later on this evening (Sat., April 2, 2022) with night one of its WrestleMania 38 event from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Because it’s a two night event, we will get to avoid an early start time stretching deep into the night. Indeed, the event kicks off at 7 pm ET with the free Kickoff show, which runs for one hour on YouTube, WWE.com, and various other social media outlets. That leads right on into the PPV at 8 pm ET, which you can stream from a number of devices if you have a subscription to Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.

The same will be true for night two.

Here’s the card for both nights:

WrestleMania Saturday

  • SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
  • Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair
  • SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick BOOGS
  • The KO Show with Stone Cold Steve Austin
  • Seth Rollins vs. TBA
  • Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
  • Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul
  • The New Day vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland

WrestleMania Sunday

  • WWE/Universal Championship Unification: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (c) (free $25k pool at DraftKings Sportsbook)
  • Women’s Tag Team Championship: Queen Zelina & Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya
  • Raw Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (c) vs. Alpha Academy vs. Street Profits
  • Anything Goes: Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
  • Edge vs. AJ Styles
  • Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
  • Omos vs. Bobby Lashley

In This Stream

WrestleMania 38 full match previews: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, Stone Cold on The KO Show, more!

View all 17 stories

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...