WrestleMania 38 start time, match card

WWE will return to pay-per-view (PPV) and Peacock later on this evening (Sat., April 2, 2022) with night one of its WrestleMania 38 event from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Because it’s a two night event, we will get to avoid an early start time stretching deep into the night. Indeed, the event kicks off at 7 pm ET with the free Kickoff show, which runs for one hour on YouTube, WWE.com, and various other social media outlets. That leads right on into the PPV at 8 pm ET, which you can stream from a number of devices if you have a subscription to Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.

The same will be true for night two.

Here’s the card for both nights:

WrestleMania Saturday

SmackDown Women’s Championship : Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey Raw Women’s Championship : Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair SmackDown Tag Team Championship : The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick BOOGS

: The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick BOOGS The KO Show with Stone Cold Steve Austin

Seth Rollins vs. TBA

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul

The New Day vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland

WrestleMania Sunday