WrestleMania 38 start time, match card

WWE will return to pay-per-view (PPV) and Peacock later on this evening (Sat., April 2, 2022) with night one of its WrestleMania 38 event from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Because it’s a two night event, we will get to avoid an early start time stretching deep into the night. Indeed, the event kicks off at 7 pm ET with the free Kickoff show, which runs for one hour on YouTube, WWE.com, and various other social media outlets. That leads right on into the PPV at 8 pm ET, which you can stream from a number of devices if you have a subscription to Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.
The same will be true for night two.
Here’s the card for both nights:
WrestleMania Saturday
- SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
- Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair
- SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick BOOGS
- The KO Show with Stone Cold Steve Austin
- Seth Rollins vs. TBA
- Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
- Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul
- The New Day vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland
WrestleMania Sunday
- WWE/Universal Championship Unification: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (c) (free $25k pool at DraftKings Sportsbook)
- Women’s Tag Team Championship: Queen Zelina & Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya
- Raw Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (c) vs. Alpha Academy vs. Street Profits
- Anything Goes: Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
- Edge vs. AJ Styles
- Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
- Omos vs. Bobby Lashley
