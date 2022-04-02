WWE is back with a STUPENDOUS event, the WrestleMania 38 two night pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza. The show, which will take place on Sat., April 2 and Sun., April 3, 2022, will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Night one will feature the likes of Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey challenging Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown women’s championship, Elimination Chamber winner Bianca Belair challenging Becky Lynch for the Raw women’s championship, Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to appear on “The KO Show” with Kevin Owens, and more. Night two will showcase Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns unifying the WWE and Universal championship in the main event, SmackDown color commentator Pat McAfee going at it with Austin Theory, a new version of Edge taking on AJ Styles, Jackass star Johnny Knoxville wrestling Sami Zayn, and more. This StoryStream will be the spot for all results, recaps, videos, and post-event fallout. Enjoy the show!
Apr 1, 2022, 4:30pm EDT
Apr 1, 2022, 4:30pm EDT
-
April 2
WrestleMania Saturday results, live match coverage
Get complete results and live coverage of WrestleMania Saturday from Arlington, Texas right here!
-
April 2
Watch the WrestleMania Saturday Kickoff show here
Featuring a breakdown of the night’s card before it goes live on PPV.
-
April 2
The best and worst dressed of the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony
WWE can take away the red carpet but they will never take away this post!
-
April 2
Your WrestleMania Saturday open thread
This is your spot to talk all things WrestleMania!
-
April 2
WWE Hall of Fame 2022 live thread
This is your spot to hang out and follow along with this year’s ceremony.
-
April 1
Logan Paul is being misused
Logan Paul is a celebrity guest who really can hold his own. It’s a shame they’re not letting him.