WWE is back with a STUPENDOUS event, the WrestleMania 38 two night pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza. The show, which will take place on Sat., April 2 and Sun., April 3, 2022, will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Night one will feature the likes of Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey challenging Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown women’s championship, Elimination Chamber winner Bianca Belair challenging Becky Lynch for the Raw women’s championship, Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to appear on “The KO Show” with Kevin Owens, and more. Night two will showcase Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns unifying the WWE and Universal championship in the main event, SmackDown color commentator Pat McAfee going at it with Austin Theory, a new version of Edge taking on AJ Styles, Jackass star Johnny Knoxville wrestling Sami Zayn, and more. This StoryStream will be the spot for all results, recaps, videos, and post-event fallout. Enjoy the show!