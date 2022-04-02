WrestleMania 38 results, live streaming match coverage: Saturday

WWE WrestleMania 38 is all set to get started tonight (Sat., April 2, 2022) from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas at 8:00 pm ET, live on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network elsewhere. You should also be able to watch this on pay-per-view (PPV) if your cable provider is carrying the event.

CagesideSeats.com will provide LIVE blow-by-blow, match-by-match coverage of night one of WrestleMania 38 below, beginning with the first match of the evening and right on through to the main event.

Kick your off your shoes, relax, and enjoy all the action with your favorite pro wrestling website. And remember to keep refreshing! Note: To get in on the conversation on this show, visit our open thread here.

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 38 QUICK RESULTS

SmackDown Women’s Championship : Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey Raw Women’s Championship : Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair SmackDown Tag Team Championship : The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick BOOGS

: The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick BOOGS The KO Show with Stone Cold Steve Austin

Seth Rollins vs. TBA

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul

The New Day vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 38 LIVE BLOG & MATCH COVERAGE