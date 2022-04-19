Triple threat North American title match booked for NXT Spring Breakin’

Carmelo Hayes tore the house down with Santos Escobar on this week’s episode of NXT 2.0, all in an effort to further establish he should be getting a match against Cameron Grimes for the North American championship. He had some help from some goons that were most likely working for Tony D’Angelo, of course, but that’s neither here nor there.

He won the match, and put out the challenge. Grimes, naturally, immediately accepted said challenge.

While he was doing so, however, Solo Sikoa, who also has a claim to top contender status, showed up and left both Hayes and Trick Williams in a heap of flesh in the ring. He told Grimes well, actually, he’s got next.

You know where this is going.

Later in the evening, it was announced that there will be a triple threat match at the upcoming TV special NXT “Spring Breakin’” scheduled for Tues., May 3, 2022.

Like it?

As of this writing, this is the only match scheduled for the show.