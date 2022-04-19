AJ Styles vs. Edge rematch set for WrestleMania Backlash

AJ Styles lost to Edge in their marquee match at WrestleMania 38 a few weeks ago, in large part because Damien Priest shocked everyone and showed up in support of the latter. The two have since been running around together playing the dreaded MIND GAMES with Styles, who has responded by furious anger.

That led to this on Monday Night Raw this week:

We all forgot about the old Edge, The Brood and Ministry of Darkness Edge, the guy who he’s channeled to become the guy he is today, which is the very best, at the top of the mountain of omnipotence. So now he wants to get his point across to Styles again, the one he apparently didn’t get across at WrestleMania, and he’ll do so at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8, 2022, in Providence, Rhode Island.

Here’s the updated match card: