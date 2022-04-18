Theory wins the United States championship

I suppose none of us should be surprised, although many in the crowd were shown with a shocked face like they didn’t see this coming.

Theory is the new United States champion, having defeated Finn Balor for what feels like the 15th time in recent memory on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. They had a solid TV match, one that ended with Theory avoiding the Coup de Grace and hitting A-Town Down to score the pinfall and the victory.

After, he was joined in the ring by a group of heel undercard acts who hoisted him up on their shoulders in celebration. Then, in a surprise, none other than Vince McMahon himself came out and took the customary post-match selfie with his protege.

They shook hands, and McMahon raised his arm with the title hanging high up in the air.

How about that?

