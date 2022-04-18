The Rhea Ripley/Liv Morgan breakup happened

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan only just became a tag team like a month ago, doing so in response to the void in the division and the ability to fast track their way to a title shot. They also seemed to really like each other, enough so that fans quickly fell in love with the duo.

About that...

There were teases since they lost at WrestleMania 38 that they might be breaking up just as quick as they got together. That was held off on last week when Ripley was forced to miss the show but it came to fruition during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Buffalo, New York.

Indeed, after losing in yet another title match, Ripley confronted Morgan, screaming in her face that she’s never there when needed. Liv attempted to keep the peace, then tried to leave to cool off.

That’s when Ripley solidified the breakup by attacking her from behind.

Damn.

Get complete Raw results and coverage of this week’s show right here.