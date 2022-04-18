 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday wasn’t a great night for wrestling ratings

By Sean Rueter
The ratings are in for April 15’s sports entertainment & pro wrestling, and it was a down night for the squared circle — at least in part because of competition from the hardwood.

With the NBA holding their final two Play-In Tournament games, SmackDown‘s total viewership was 2.14 million, a 4% decline from the week prior. The 18-49 year old audience took a steeper fall; Friday’s .48 was 20% less than April 8, and the blue brand’s worst number since they were in the ThunderDome last July.

Rampage was more directly impacted by basketball, as it was moved to a 7pm ET start by TNT’s NBA coverage. That obviously meant drops from AEW’s strong numbers the Friday before, to the tune of 20% viewers (482K) and a 12% lower demo number (.22). Compared to the last time Rampage aired earlier, however, April 15’s numbers look better. Friday had 2% more viewers and a 10% better 18-49 rating than Feb. 18.

AEW will be back in its regular spot next Friday. The Playoffs will continue for several more weeks.

Numbers via Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics

