Sasha Banks is getting a shot at the SmackDown Women’s champ

House shows can be where WWE lets performers work on matches that will be coming to television or PPV premium live events in the future. They can also be where they put big stars who are comfortable working together in order to sell tickets.

Are these just announced bouts for upcoming shows in Newcastle, U.K. on Thurs., April 28 and Leipzig, Germany on Sun. May 1 the former or the latter?

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks

Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Gunther vs. Sami Zayn

We already know the answer on one of those... Riddle & Randy Orton will take on Jimmy & Jey at WrestleMania Backlash in a Tag title unification bout on May 8. Seems a safe bet the McIntyre/Lashley clash is just for the folks in England and/or Germany: Lashley is in the midst of a face turn on Raw, and Drew could be heading into a feud with Undisputed WWE Universal champ Roman Reigns (and they could be working on material for that elsewhere on this tour).

For the other two? I could see them going either way, honestly. It’s been a long time since we’ve had a televised singles feud between The Boss & The Queen, and one way or another, Flair will need something to do after her “I Quit” match with Ronda Rousey at Backlash. And it may just be wishful thinking on my part, but watching Sami Zayn try to avoid facing Gunther while selling like crazy for the big Austrian sounds like a blast.

Let us know what you think. And if either of these shows are local for you, WWE has ticket information here.