WWE Raw results, live blog (April 18, 2022): The lie detector test

WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (April 18, 2022) from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view (PPV) set for early next month in Providence, Rhode Island.

Advertised for tonight: Kevin Owens gives Ezekiel a lie detector test to determine if he is, in fact, Elias just without a beard and new gear, R-Truth presides over a double wedding with Reggie marrying Dana Brooke and Akira Tozawa marrying Tamina Snuka, more on Sonya Deville challenging Bianca Belair for the Raw women’s championship, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins now have a date for their rematch, and more!

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR APRIL 18