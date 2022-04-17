The next pay-per-view (PPV) on the WWE schedule is the WrestleMania Backlash show set to take place on Sun., May 8, 2022, at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. This will mark the second time the Backlash event has been rebranded with the WrestleMania name tacked on.

We’re still three weeks out from showtime but multiple matches have been made official for the show:

SmackDown Women’s Championship “I Quit” Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Flair tapped to Rousey at WrestleMania 38 but a referee bump meant it wasn’t the finish. Instead, Flair used Rousey trying to revive the ref to score the pinfall and keep her title. In an attempt to get around all this, while also inflicting maximum damage and embarrassment, Rousey demanded an “I Quit” stipulation for the rematch. WWE officials went for it.

Raw & SmackDown Tag Team Unification Match: RK-Bro (c) vs. The Usos (c)

After Roman Reigns unified the WWE and Universal championship titles, he told Jimmy & Jey Uso he wanted them to do the same with the tag team titles. So they went off to Monday Night Raw looking to do just that. They did enough to get RK-Bro to come to Friday Night SmackDown, where they officially accepted the challenge. This is where they’ll settle up.

Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes

When Rhodes made his long awaited return to WWE at WrestleMania, he did so as Vince McMahon’s hand picked opponent for Rollins. No real explanation was given for that but Rhodes scored the victory and Rollins wanted a rematch. Cody put him over while happily accepting.

We now know that despite initially being advertised, Brock Lesnar was never scheduled to work this event. It hasn’t been made clear when it will happen, but it’s possible Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville for the Raw women’s championship is also on this show.

Like how the card is shaping up so far?