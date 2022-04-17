Two NXT wrestlers get new names

Just yesterday, PW Insider made note of the fact that WWE applied to trademark the following names:

Roxanne Perez

Alba Fyre

Cruz Del Toro

Katana Chance

Now, Insider is reporting two of those names have been assigned to already established talent currently signed and working NXT 2.0. The artist formerly known as Kay Lee Ray will now be called Alba Fyre while former American Ninja Warrior Kacy Catanzaro will now be known as Katana Chance.

This falls in line with recent word that Vince McMahon has decided he doesn’t want talent using their real names or names previously established on the independent scene before coming to WWE. That’s what turned WALTER into GUNTHER and Pete Dunne into Butch, and now has seen these two ladies have their names changed as well.

Edit: Roxanne Perez is former Ring of Honor Women’s Champion Rok-C while Cruz Del Toro is Raul Mendoza.