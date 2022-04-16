Rick BOOGS, marvel of modern medicine

Look at this absolute marvel of a man:

10th day after surgery…I asked the Doc when I could stop using crutches, he said whenever I feel up for it. Usually takes people around a month to start weaning off crutches….I just beat biology and became the marvel of modern medicine

BOOGS tore his quad during his WrestleMania 38 match alongside Shinsuke Nakamura against The Usos, leading to the match being stopped short. He very quickly underwent surgery to repair said torn quad and he’s now on the road to recovery.

A road that he’s damn near already walking without the assistance of his crutches. What an absolute beast this man continues to be.

Or, as he called himself, the marvel of modern medicine.