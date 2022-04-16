Virgil shares recent health struggles, dementia diagnosis

Sad news from former WWE and WCW star Virgil (real name Mike Jones). The man known for his 1980s and 1990s run with Ted DiBiase, his Monday Night War era stint in the nWo, and having fun with the fame that came from the “Lonely Virgil” meme most recently appeared in AEW as Soul Train Jones, a gimmick he used while starting out in the Memphis territory.

Late last night (April 15), Virgil tweeted he suffered two strokes earlier this month. In the course of treatment for those, he was diagnosed with dementia:

Dearest a Meatsauce Mafia. I am grateful that I can communicate something that has happened to me. Unfortunately I have some really hard news to share.



If you were wondering why I haven't been so engaged over the last few weeks it’s because i was given bad news. pic.twitter.com/R9koWjAax5 — Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) April 16, 2022

“Since Mania weekend (of all weekends) I was not feeling so great. Something wasn’t right. My head, my arm and my heart . When I came back from Dallas i Ended up going to the Doctor and they discovered a whole bunch of issues. “For starters- without me knowing, over the past few months the doctor had identified that I suffered 2 massive strokes. I didn’t even have a clue till I started not working with 1 of my arms. It’s basically not able to do anything. This was decent news. “The worse news is that I have been told that I am fighting with an early stage of dementia. The years of taking the big main event bump every night (that nobody else wanted to take) had started to affect me. “I’m nervous, I’m scared & God knows I can’t afford 2 get through this & even make a living. It’s really sad as all I want to do is have fun & do what I always do. Survive.”

To accomplish that goal, the 59 year old says his roommates helped him set-up a donation page. He closed the thread with links to that, and a mobile game he’s involved with:

If you need anything from me like an autograph or shoutout or anything therealvirgil1@gmail.com — Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) April 16, 2022

Horrible news for someone who’s entertained a lot of people a lot of different ways over a lot of years. Please joining us in keeping a good thought for Virgil.