LA Knight debuted a main roster manager gimmick before SmackDown

LA Knight always seemed like an odd fit for NXT, even the old black-and-gold version. The ex-Impact star is pushing 40, and was never exactly a main eventer even when he was younger.

What the wrestler formerly known as Eli Drake has always had going for him was the gift of gab. Knight’s microphone and character skills are what’s always been intriguing about him. So when a rumor went around that WWE was considering him for a manager role on the main roster, there were of course some upset fans. But there were also ones who reacted by thinking, “that makes sense.”

Now the question is, will it work? Because LA debuted a manager gimmick last night (April 15) in a dark match before SmackDown.

Dressed in a suit and tie, he announced the creation of Knight Model Management. His first client was former RETRIBUTION member Mace.

Im interested in this and I’m hoping he at least wrestles occasionally. pic.twitter.com/zbtesJbOm6 — ❌ ️  GOAT GOD  ️ ❌ #Roman2BeltsSZN (@GOATGOD_1000) April 16, 2022

Mace (aka ex-Raw announcer Dio Maddin) used a leg lariat to beat Erik of the Viking Raiders. It was his first match since appearing in SmackDown’s Black Friday Battle Royal last November.

According to PWInsider, “This was more or less a tryout segment for Knight in a potential manager role.” We’ll see what WWE brass thought of this audition.

In the meantime, let us know what you think in the comments below.