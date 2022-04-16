The Sami Zayn/Drew McIntyre program continues with a Lumberjack match next week

After Sami Zayn was humiliated by Johnny Knoxville and the “Jackass” crew at WrestleMania 38 a couple weekends ago, his big plan to regain some credibility was to challenge the first man to walk through the door at Friday Night SmackDown. That man happened to be Drew McIntyre.

Whoops!

Naturally, Zayn has responded to this, in consecutive weeks now, by simply running away, even if that meant going out through the crowd. Adam Pearce, tired of seeing Zayn run away from the consequences of his own actions, decided to book another match for next week and ensure Zayn won’t be able to simply run away this time.

That’s because it will be a Lumberjack match.

Surely Zayn will respond to this next week with the appropriate levelheadedness he’s so well known for and won’t at all blame a conspiracy against him.

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: