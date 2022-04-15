Tag team championship unification match official for WrestleMania Backlash

It is official.

After Roman Reigns told The Usos to go to Monday Night Raw and take the Raw tag team titles from RK-Bro to unify them with the SmackDown tag team titles, Jimmy & Jey have been on a mission to do just that. They beat The Street Profits just this past week and that seemingly set it up.

Then, Randy Orton & Riddle came to Friday Night SmackDown this week talking about accepting a challenge, so I guess that didn’t set it up the way they were talking? In the end it didn’t matter, because they accepted said challenge and later in the evening it was officially announced.

There will be a title unification match at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view scheduled for Sun., May 8, 2022, at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

