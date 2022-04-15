Six years after first pro match at age 14, Rok-C hypes WWE debut

Since Level Up (the show formerly known as 205 Live) tapes along with NXT each Tuesday, word of Rok-C’s WWE debut got out along with the rest of spoilers for the April 15 episode. The former Ring of Honor Women’s champion, who will now be known as Roxanne Perez, is understandably excited for the world to see her match against Sloane Jacobs. After months of rumors and reports about her signing with Vince McMahon’s company, it was finally announced last month. Now she’s on television — well, Peacock, but still — just weeks later.

Perez also points out it’s a pretty quick turnaround on her entire wrestling dream. TheAJ Lee-inspired, Booker T-trained Texan started pursuing this in 2016 when she was only 14 years old.

6 years ago yesterday I had my first wrestling match & I’m totally not bawling right now. I was 14 yrs old and for some reason, didn’t doubt that one day I’d make my dreams come true. The road is tough, but the journey is the jewel. I promise you it’s so possible. Keep going. pic.twitter.com/veHONsspLu — roxanne (@roxanne_wwe) April 9, 2022

Six years later, it looks like she has another promotion excited about her star potential. And she’s showing some promotional savvy, tying her anniversary into the name of the show she’ll debut on!

4/16 I made my professional wrestling debut at 14 years old. Tomorrow, 4/22 I make my WWE debut. Quite a level up, huh?



•

•

Don’t miss out tomorrow night after Friday Night Smackdown on Peacock!! @wwe @wwenxt pic.twitter.com/fRrmMLGAHk — roxanne (@roxanne_wwe) April 14, 2022

How quickly with Roxanne level up beyond Level Up?