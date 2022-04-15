 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Six years after first pro match at age 14, Rok-C hypes WWE debut

By Sean Rueter
Since Level Up (the show formerly known as 205 Live) tapes along with NXT each Tuesday, word of Rok-C’s WWE debut got out along with the rest of spoilers for the April 15 episode. The former Ring of Honor Women’s champion, who will now be known as Roxanne Perez, is understandably excited for the world to see her match against Sloane Jacobs. After months of rumors and reports about her signing with Vince McMahon’s company, it was finally announced last month. Now she’s on television — well, Peacock, but still — just weeks later.

Perez also points out it’s a pretty quick turnaround on her entire wrestling dream. TheAJ Lee-inspired, Booker T-trained Texan started pursuing this in 2016 when she was only 14 years old.

Six years later, it looks like she has another promotion excited about her star potential. And she’s showing some promotional savvy, tying her anniversary into the name of the show she’ll debut on!

How quickly with Roxanne level up beyond Level Up?

