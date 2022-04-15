WWE SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Apr. 15, 2022) with a live show emanating from DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, featuring all the latest build for the the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view (PPV) set for early next month.

Advertised for tonight: Drew McIntyre goes one-on-one with Sami Zayn in a rematch from last week, Ricochet defends the Intercontinental championship against Jinder Mahal (with Shanky), Randy Orton and Matt Riddle make the trek to the blue brand looking for a piece of Jimmy and Jey Uso, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR APR. 15