Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to become the undisputed WWE Universal champion. In the aftermath of that match, speculation popped up about Roman possibly suffering an injury that might put him on the shelf for a while. Those concerns appear to be unfounded, as Reigns competed in a six man tag team dark match after Raw went off the air earlier this week.

With WrestleMania Backlash coming up on May 8, many wrestling fans have been trying to figure out who Roman will defend his belts against on the show, if anybody at all. With Lesnar vanquished twice by the Tribal Chief over the last six months, Roman has proven he’s better than anybody who WWE can throw at him. Shinsuke Nakamura confronted the champ last week on SmackDown, but the segment actually worked against the idea that Shinsuke deserves a title shot.

So who will be first man up to challenge Roman? Based on WWE’s advertising for their upcoming UK tour at the end of this month, we may have an answer to that question:

WWE makes its highly-anticipated return to Europe later this month with four huge Live Events spanning the United Kingdom, France and Germany, and the first blockbuster matches have been announced. When the tour rolls through London on April 29 and Paris on April 30, the WWE Universe will be treated to three bouts with major championship implications, and they are as follows: Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos Will Reigns and Flair be able to successfully defend their titles on the road to WrestleMania Backlash? Tickets are still available for both stops, so make sure to secure your seats now to find out! With additional appearances by Bobby Lashley, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & Naomi, Intercontinental Champion Ricochet, Gunther and so many more*, do not miss out on the last opportunity to see WWE Superstars perform live in Europe before the premium live event at Principality Stadium in Cardiff this September, and stay tuned for more details on the events coming to Newcastle, U.K., on April 28, and Leipzig, Germany, on May 1.

These shows in the United Kingdom all take place before WrestleMania Backlash, so it appears Drew McIntyre is first in line to enjoy the privilege of losing against Roman Reigns with the title on the line.

Will Drew also be the guy who faces Roman for undisputed championship gold at WrestleMania Backlash? Considering that WWE has a premium live event coming up in the United Kingdom in September, I’m thinking they’ll find someone else to acknowledge the Head of the Table at WrestleMania Backlash.

Do you think Drew McIntyre has any chance in hell to win the titles from Roman Reigns at the end of this month, Cagesiders?