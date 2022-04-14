Carmella and Corey Graves got married last week. Jon Moxley was one of the guests who attended the ceremony, and one hilarious picture from the event showed him wearing a fanny pack and Cincinnati Bengals shirt while surrounded by all the other beautifully dressed wedding guests. Mox was then wearing a black button-down shirt in another picture. So what’s the story here? Did one of these photos capture the real Jon Moxley, while the other one was actually his younger brother, Dean?

On Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha, his wife Renee Paquette explained why Jon wasn’t properly dressed. Here’s the transcript of what she said, courtesy of F4WOnline:

Okay, so what happened was I flew into the wedding the day of. I got there Thursday morning. And he was flying in from Boston [where that week’s AEW Dynamite was held] and he had to fly to Miami because there was no other flights to get into where their wedding was. And then he had to take an Uber from the Miami airport to where the wedding was — after flights already being delayed. He was already crunching time. Like, I showed up to the wedding with his suit, with his shoes, I had the whole thing. I had to find one of the bartenders. I’m like, ‘Can I hang this somewhere until my husband gets here?’ And then he’s texting me and he’s like, ‘I’m gonna be there in five minutes.’ I was like, ‘Cool, dude. Well, guess what? The wedding is starting. They’re walking down the aisle, it’s happening.’ As Carmella is walking down the aisle, he’s at like the entrance with his luggage, dressed as so. And as everybody stood to watch the bride walk down the aisle, he was able to sneak in beside me to watch the wedding. So, that picture was right after the wedding actually happened. And, yeah, he was wearing that. He did change afterwards I will say. He didn’t change into what we fully bought, though. He just put on like the black button-down shirt.

She added that Mox accidentally left his shoes at the wedding venue, and he has a very bad habit of recklessly losing his suits and nice clothing.

So there you have it, Cagesiders. What do you think of Renee’s backstory on Moxley’s inappropriate wedding fit?