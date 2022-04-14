WWE’s annual SummerSlam premium live pay-per-view event is taking place a bit earlier than normal this year. The biggest party of the summer is typically scheduled for mid-to-late August, but this year it’s going down on July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

WWE has announced that tickets will go on sale next week:

WWE has announced that tickets for SummerSlam will go on sale next Friday, April 22, at 10 a.m. CT. SummerSlam takes place Saturday, July 30, from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, marking the first time in history the event has been held in Tennessee. Tickets for SummerSlam start as low as $25 and will be available via Ticketmaster.com. To learn more about registering for presale opportunities, please visit https://wwe.com/summerslam-presale. SummerSlam Priority Passes, which allow fans unrivaled access to WWE like never before through immersive VIP experiences that include premier seating, a dedicated stadium entrance, premium hospitality offerings and meet-and-greets with Superstars and Legends, can be purchased now through WWE’s exclusive partner On Location at www.onlocationexp.com/wwe or by calling 1-855-346-7388.

The graphic that accompanies WWE’s announcement includes top stars Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair. Brock Lesnar is also featured in the graphic, but as we just saw yesterday, advertising this early doesn’t guarantee he’ll be there.

Are you planning to attend SummerSlam 2022? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.