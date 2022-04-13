NXT has its lowest rating since February against NBA play-in games

The ratings and viewership data are in for the April 12 edition of NXT. After a month of stability, the show lost some of its audience this week.

NXT’s overall decline in viewers wasn’t too bad. According to Showbuzz Daily, the episode was watched by 610,000 people. That’s just a 3% drop from last week’s Stand & Deliver fallout show, and generally where the show’s been for a couple months. The decline among 18-49 year olds was more significant. The .12 in demo was 14% worse than April 5, and tied for second worst number of the year among episodes that aired on USA. It dropped the show from 23rd among cable originals last week to 47th last night.

Considering the show was going up against two NBA playoff play-in games on TNT which averaged more than a 1.0 rating among 18-49 year olds, those declines probably aren’t too concerning. This could be NXT’s level for a while though, as basketball (and hockey) playoffs are just getting started.

Here’s our usual look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since the 2.0 rebranding last September.

For complete results and the live blog for NXT this week click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s show click here. For a full playlist of the show click here.