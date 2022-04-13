Brock Lesnar pulled from WrestleMania Backlash advertising

From the time next month’s WrestleMania Backlash was announced, Brock Lesnar’s been featured in advertising for the shows. Even after he dropped the WWE title to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38, Lesnar was still being promoted for that Premium Live Events.

But WWE updated their events page for Backlash earlier this week, and Brock’s no longer listed. He still appears on the graphic being used on the website of host venue — Providence, Rhode Island’s Dunkin’ Donuts Center — but that hasn’t been changed since pre-sale information came out in February.

Wrestling Observer says they’ve verified that Lesnar is off the Sun., May 8 show.

Dave Meltzer confirmed, saying that Lesnar was “definitely booked” for the show in addition to Money in the Bank in Las Vegas, Nevada, and SummerSlam in Nashville, Tennessee, but that he is off Backlash. No reason was given as to why.

The Beast Incarnate hasn’t appeared on television since WrestleMania Sunday, and even though his loss featured a few ways WWE could have justified a rematch, reports are his program with Reigns is considered finished. Roman’s next program is still being teased. He had a confrontation with Shinsuke Nakamura on last week’s SmackDown, but otherwise has been focused on directing The Usos to follow his lead and unify the Raw and SmackDown Tag titles.

Three matches are confirmed for WrestleMania Backlash at this point: