‘Young Rock’ may have just set-up the main event of WrestleMania 39

Reports are WWE really wants to have The Rock vs. Roman Reigns as the main event of next year’s WrestleMania 39 from Los Angeles. And why wouldn’t they? It would be one of the biggest stars in the world against one of their current biggest stars, with a built-in storyline that ties perfectly in to the latter’s current gimmick.

It’s not clear if WWE is going to get their wish though, since Dwayne Johnson is really, really busy. He also got hurt the last time he wrestled a match, and given how central he is any number of Hollywood projects at a given time, sidelining DJ means a lot of people lose money.

But we may have just gotten our biggest sign that all involved will try really hard to make it happen. It comes from the latest episode of NBC’s Young Rock sitcom, which chronicles Johnson life at various stages within the frame of an interview during his fictional(?) future Presidential campaign. One of the second season’s story/timelines is circa the beginning of Rocky’s wrestling training. That’s where the scene from the April 12-premiering sixth episode featuring Dwayne and his young cousin Joe comes from...

they teasing a WrestleMania match between The Rock and Roman Reigns on #YoungRock you absolutely love to see it pic.twitter.com/rsqh95NRA1 — prank sinatra (@KyloCool630) April 13, 2022

Whether or not anything comes of it, it’s a savvy bit of cross-marketing between Johnson, WWE, and their mutual partners at NBCUniversal.

And if we do get Rock vs. Reigns next April? We can point to this scene with a young Roman debuting his “Acknowldege Me” catchphrase while cousin Dewey tells him they have to save it for ‘Mania.