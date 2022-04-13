Raw back below 2 million viewers, still easily first on cable

Raw did some of its best numbers in a long time coming out of WrestleMania. A week later, the April 11 episode didn’t come close to maintaining those levels. Even so, WWE handily won the night on cable for USA.

Average viewership across the show’s three hours was 1.803 million. Among 18-49 year olds, Raw did a .54 on April 11. Both were 14% less than the week before, but compared very well to competition on the night. The next closest cable original was Bravo’s Below Deck, which scored an overall .35 18-49 rating. It was also the only cable program to beat Raw with any demographic segment, winning 18-49 year old women. WWE swept the ratings board against every other cable show on Monday.

WWE’s red brand also stacked up well against broadcast rivals. All the major networks except USA’s sister station NBC beat the show among 18-49 year olds in the 8pm ET hour, but Raw did a better number than FOX & NBC during its second hour. Only CBS’ coverage of the County Music Awards outperformed the final hour in the demo.

Here’s the hourly break down for total viewers and 18-49:

Hour One: 1.94 million / .53

Hour Two: 1.84 million / .59

Hour Three: 1.64 million / .51

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily