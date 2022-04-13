Grayson Waller is already done with Sanga

Grayson Waller and Sanga were involved in the Gauntlet match to crown new NXT tag team champions on NXT 2.0 this week and they came up short. Waller hatched a plan to make everyone think he was injured, reveal he wasn’t at the most opportune time, and take the gold for himself.

Except his tag partner got slammed, and then pinned, and that was that for Waller’s big plan. He still thinks he’s a genius for it, of course, and he’s blaming the big fella for costing him:

“I am the smartest man in this industry right now. For two weeks, I had everyone fooled. Everyone thought I was injured. Because I put a video online? All the flops, all the idiots on Twitter, thought I was injured because I put up a few photos with my sling on. I didn’t need no sling! And I had the perfect plan to make sure that I walked out tonight the tag team champion. And a lot of people might say that I lost tonight. But I didn’t lose, Sanga lost! I did everything it takes and right now I should be standing before you with gold around my waist but I’m not because for three months I’ve been carrying around 350 pounds of crap. And I’m not gonna do it anymore. Sanga, our business relationship? Done. Our personal relationship? Done. I don’t need anyone, I have never needed anyone. Right now, Grayson Waller is about to go to the top of NXT and I’m going to do it how I’ve always done it — on my own.”

The two haven’t been linked but for a few months and already it’s over. Farewell, Sanga, we hardly knew ye.

