Pretty Deadly win NXT tag team titles

When Nash Carter was released by WWE, it meant the end of his tag team alongside Wes Lee, known collectively as MSK. They were tag team champions, however, so the company decided to simply vacate the titles and put them up for grabs in a Gauntlet match on this week’s episode of NXT 2.0.

Here’s how that went down:

The match started with Diamond Mine taking on Legado del Fantasma, with the former taking the latter out after a decent back-and-forth

Briggs & Jensen were out next, and they took the fight to the outside, putting Brutus Creed through the announcer’s table, but Diamond Mine managed to survive the beating to advance just to run into...

Sanga, who basically went solo with Grayson Waller selling an injury, and they managed to get past that obstacle too

That left just Pretty Deadly, the team who just came over from NXT UK and were having their first match on the brand, with Diamond Mine dead tired and seemingly easy pickings. Instead, they put up an absolute battle, getting themselves over big for running the Gauntlet, even if they ultimately came up short.

Pretty Deadly are your new NXT tag team champions, but the Creed Brothers came out ahead after this one.

